

By Shamim Nateebwa

8 new covid-19 cases have been confirmed from the over 1,760 samples tested yesterday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 1,203.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, of these, four are truck drivers, two are alerts, and one is a contact from Kyotera district while one is a returnee from Somalia.

He says 1 of the two alerts is from Gulu district identified from the ongoing Rapid response assessment survey while one is from Namisindwa district.

The ministry of health continues to call for vigilance among members of the public in observing the set health guidelines meant to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus, with the number of deaths now standing at 5.

8 foreign truck drivers; 7 Kenyans, 1 Tanzanians who tested positive for COVID-19 were not allowed into the country.