

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has announced 8 new covid19 cases bringing the national tally in Uganda to 805.

The director general health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa says all confirmed cases are Ugandans, 6 are truck drivers and the other two are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera districts.

Total samples tested yesterday were 2196, of which 1521 were from border points of entry with the rest from alerts and contacts.

Additional 14 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for covid19, were sent back to their respective countries.