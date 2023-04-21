Police in Kawempe division, Kampala have successfully apprehended a group of suspects involved in the theft of motorcycles in Lugoba village urban council.

The operation started on April 19, 2023, following a tip-off from a reliable source.

Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson says the suspects were found in possession of stolen motorcycles and that they were planning to dismantle them for sale.

He says the gang of about eight suspects has been operating within Kawempe, stealing motorcycles and changing number plates to avoid detection.

“Mayanja Godfrey, who identified himself as a mechanic, was arrested from his residence in Lugoba Village Urban Council, where he had hidden two number plates, UEZ 616M and UEV 832P, two pairs of side mirrors, and two number plate guards,”

The suspects have been charged and are currently awaiting prosecution. However, police say a one Mulugwala and others are still at large. Owoyesigyire said in a statement.