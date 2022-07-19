

By Abubaker Kirunda

An 8-year-old boy has died in a house fire in Wanyama Central Village in Bugembe, Jinja city.

The deceased has been identified as Ashraf Waiswa, a son of Jamili Kasolo a resident of the same village.

The Busoga East police spokesperson James Mubi says the mysterious fire started in the sitting room where the deceased was sleeping last night.

He says police firefighters rushed to the scene but were only able to rescue the parents and two other children who were in the bedroom but forgot about Ashraf and he died from suffocation.

Mubi adds that the cause of the fire is yet to be established but investigations have commenced.