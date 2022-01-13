By Micheal Woniala

One pupil has been confirmed dead and 20 others injured after the heavy wind blew off the roof of one of the classroom blocks at Kapkwirwok Christian Nursery School in Kapchorwa District.

Police identified the deceased as Hamuza Labu, a resident of Kapbukose cell, Kapbukose ward in Sipi Town Council in Kapchorwa Municipality.