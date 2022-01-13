By Micheal Woniala
One pupil has been confirmed dead and 20 others injured after the heavy wind blew off the roof of one of the classroom blocks at Kapkwirwok Christian Nursery School in Kapchorwa District.
Police identified the deceased as Hamuza Labu, a resident of Kapbukose cell, Kapbukose ward in Sipi Town Council in Kapchorwa Municipality.
Some of the injured pupils were rushed to Sipi Health Centre and others who were in critical condition are currently admitted at Kapchorwa General Hospital nursing injuries inflicted on the head, hands, ears, eyes, and legs.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/8-year-old-pupil-killed-20-injured-as-wind-blows-off-classroom-roof–3680654