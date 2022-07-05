By Damali Mukhaye

Almost eight in every 10 members of cabinet studied humanities or equivalents, opening them up for tighter scrutiny as the government in which they superintended executive decisions pushes an aggressive agenda to promote sciences to propel the country forward.

The Uganda National Council for Science and technology Act enacted in 1990, defines the field of science and technology to include social sciences and humanities in addition to engineering, computer science and many more raising questions as to whether the executive is a live to the guiding legislation as it pushes for sciences.

Daily monitor analysis shows that the executive top brass have education roots in humanities.

For example, president Museveni and his wife Janet, the Education minister who is responsible for directing the quality of Uganda’s human resource training as well as the Vice president Jessica Alupo ad Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja between themselves studied political science, democracy and development studies, international relations and Education respectively.

The analysis further shows that only 20 out of the 81 ministers studied sciences.

15 of the cabinet members are teachers by profession.