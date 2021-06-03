By Moses Ndhaye

The ministry of health says, 80% of school absenteeism is caused by menstrual health-related issues mainly affecting adolescent girls.

The revelation comes as the country marks the menstrual health awareness month.

The director of curative services at the ministry of health Dr Charles Olaro says this is being experienced because the majority of the girls are not able to access prompt and effective clinical care when they experience menstrual health complications.

He underscored the need for such categories of people in the community to access prompt and effective clinical care.

Olaro also asks all stakeholders to continue advocating for improvement in menstrual hygiene management in the country.