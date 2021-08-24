By Moses Ndhaye

A number of people engaged in the picking and sorting of garbage at Kitezi landfill are in panic as the government moves to implement the law against use of plastics package material of less than 30 microns.

Led by their chairman Steven Karyemenya, the group says the ban on use of these plastic packaging material commonly known as Kavera, will render about 800 people who have been collecting the for recycling unemployed.

Cabinet recently directed the Ministry of Water and Environment to enforce new measures, including a ban on the manufacture and importation of polythene bags in order to protect the environment and natural resources in the country.

State Minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar told journalists last month that the implementation has been slow due to legal challenges but now with these directives, enforcement will be easy and done in a shorter period.