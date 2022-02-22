By Ritah Kemigisa

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has revealed that 81 MPs have so far signed a motion seeking to censure security minister, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi for allegedly abdicating responsibility in the face of alleged torture of Ugandans by security officers.

Addressing journalists at parliament, Mpuuga says the process of collecting signatures will be concluded on Thursday and is optimistic they will have raised the required number of 176.

For the censure motion to succeed, the Parliament Rules of Procedure guide that out of the total 529 MPs in the 11th Parliament, the opposition requires 176 signatures.

Mpuuga has meanwhile revealed that their two-week protest ended last week and will address the opposition caucus on their resolutions.

On the issue of the Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake who has been summoned to the parliament disciplinary committee for abusing the person of the deputy speaker, Mpuuga said he is yet to speak to the implicated legislator.