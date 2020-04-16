By Patrick Ebong

Police in Apac District in Northern Uganda are investigating a case in which an 81-year-old man is reported to have committed suicide after losing a mobile phone.

John Onapa died on Tuesday evening after he reportedly took an insecticide, his wife, Sofia Akello told police.

Akello said her husband passed on at around 10pm in their house in Opele Village, Alworoceng Parish in Ibuje Sub-county.

At the time, Akello said her husband could not be rushed to any health facility for treatment because of the current lockdown announced by President Museveni recently.