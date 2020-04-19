The Joint Task Force has so far impounded 83 motor vehicle stickers from the Kampala metropolitan area in an operation to crackdown on motorists defying the ban on movement of vehicles.

According to police publicist Fred Enanga, some of these stickers were photocopied and others were old stickers from the Ministry of Health that were declared invalid.

Enanga says they are currently investigating some motorists on how they illegally acquired these stickers.

Meanwhile, official vehicles from essential sectors allowed to operate by the president have been authorized to strictly carry essential staff only during this period.

Patients with chronic illness like cancer have been advised to carry along their documents.