Ministry of Health has revealed that 84 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. The total confirmed cases are now 413.

52 of the cases are truck drivers. 50 of the truck drivers arrived from South Sudan via Elegu, while 2 arrived from Kenya via Busia.

32 cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases who were under quarantine.

Ministry of Health has handed over 51 positive foreign truck drivers to their country of origin.

The total number of recoveries is 72.