

Mulago hospital has registered an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.

The hospital Executive Director Dr. Baterana Byarugaba says out of the current admission of 160 patients, 95 are in Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

Recently, the Head of Ministerial Scientific Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Dr Misaki Wayengera warned that in the months of December and January the country is bound to face a surge in cases of COVID-19 if the community continues to defy the Standard Operating Procedures meant to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, Uganda currently has 20,459 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 205 deaths.