By Juliet Nalwooga

The unprecedented poor performance of students at the Law Development Center (LDC) has been blamed on the suspension of the pre-entry examinations in 2019.

90% of lawyer students who sat for the academic year 2019/20 Bar course exams at the Law Development Center (LDC) failed.

According to the released results, of the over 1,600 students who sat for the exams, 70% will have to retake and 20% of them totally failed the examinations and have since been discontinued.

Frank Othembi, the LDC director, also attributes the poor performance to the negative global effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector.

He says students who failed more than 3 of the 5 core subjects, and have been discontinued from the Bar course, may apply for re-admission in a subsequent academic year.

The 10% that passed from the Kampala and Mbarara campus, will be graduating next Friday on 11th June in a virtual ceremony.