

By Paul Adude

Entebbe municipal education office has issued certificates of compliance to several schools from the ministry of Education that have complied with the standard operating procedures, SOPs ahead of the partial reopening on 15th October for finalists.

While handing over the certificates at Entebbe Changsha Model Primary School, the principal Education Officer Daniel Ndaga says they have spent two weeks inspecting primary and secondary schools and 90% of them have qualified to reopen.

He says some schools have met a few requirements and have now been given one week to complete the rest.

Candidates have been advised to enroll in schools that have been approved to reopen.