By Damali Mukhaye

The government has awarded study loans to 920 students in tertiary institutions for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Releasing the list at the Uganda Media Center this morning, the Executive Director of the Higher Education Students Financing Board, Micheal Wanyama said the board received applications from over 4,700 students in the first lot.

He says that Parliament released Shs 6.2 billion for this year and the first lot of 920 students will utilize Shs3.8billion while the second batch of 600 students slated to be released next month will utilize 2.2 billion shillings.

The board has this time released the lists in two phases after some institutions failed to admit students before the first deadline that elapsed last year.

Meanwhile, Wanyama says that for those who have missed out on this opportunity, there is going to be a window of appeal effective today and closing after 7 days with appeal forms availed online.