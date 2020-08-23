

Ministry of Health has confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases.

According to MOH, Samples taken from Contacts and alerts are 90 with Kampala having 59, Wakiso 11, Buikwe- 6, Luweero- 3, Namisindwa- 3, Mukono- 2, Jinja- 2, Kabale- 1, Amuru- 1, Oyam – 1 and Tororo – 1.

Of the new cases, 1 returnee from Mali was also confirmed positive.

6 truck drivers from points of entry also tested positive. These include Malaba- 2, Busia – 2, Mpondwe – 1, Padea- 1.

10 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

Currently, Ugandan recoveries are 1,226 and total number of cases is 2,263.