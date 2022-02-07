By Ritah Kemigisa

The European Union has tasked the government to make a comprehensive investigation into all reported abuses in the country including the November 2020 riots where about 54 people were killed.

In a statement issued, the EU and its member states in Uganda have condemned the increased reports of torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, harassment as well as attacks against human rights defenders, members of the opposition and environmental rights activists.

The EU delegation says such actions not only violate the national laws but also regional and international commitments as well as specific Presidential guidelines.

They are now demanding that those who are being held incommunicado are released immediately or brought before justice.

The Delegation also wants those who violate the laws of Uganda to be held accountable and personally liable for their actions.