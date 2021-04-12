By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations kick off today.

This is the last batch of the national examinations, after Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) .

According to the press statement from the Executive Secretary of Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), Mr Daniel Odongo, a total of 98,393 learners are scheduled to sit for their examinations from 2,339 examination centres across the country.