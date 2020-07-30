

The Alliance for National Transformation presidential Flagbearer Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has hit out at the Electoral Commission for keeping silent in the face of regime excesses.

Speaking at a press conference at the party Headquaters along Buganda Road in Kampala, Muntu says that state security organs have turned a blind eye to activities of the ruling party while at the same time targeting opposition under the watch of the Electoral Commission.

He says that the Commission should stand to its Independence and be a bold referee in the forth coming elections.

Muntu has also tasked the Electoral Commission to come clear on the controversial resignation of senior commissioners.