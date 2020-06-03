

As government opens up public transport tomorrow, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has so far registered a total of 1500 Commuter taxis and 300 buses in a bid to regulate operations of the industry.

Of these, about 500 taxis have registered to operate upcountry destinations across the country and 300 Buses out of 1000 have registered to start operating.

Some of the towns where taxis have registered to operate from are: Jinja, Mbale, Kapchorwa, Soroti, Busembatya, lganga, Mayuge, Busia, Gulu, Mpigi, Mbarara, Rushere, Sembabule, Fort Portal, Kyenjojo, Kamwenge, lbanda, Kiruhura, Nakasongola, Mubende Etc.

Kampala metropolitan affairs Betty Amongi has stressed that it’s only registered vehicles that will be allowed to operate beginning tomorrow.

She explained that those which are not registered it means they are not allocated parks, stages and chart routes to operate from urging the operators to go for registration which ends on June 30th.

Amongi also noted that the city authority has completed marking 3 out of the seven parks in the city.