By Steven Ariong

Business in the two town councils of Abim and Kiru in Abim District has this morning been paralyzed by massive protests staged by residents against the continuous killing of their people and theft of animals by the armed Karamojong cattle rustlers.

The protest that started around 6am lasted about 4 hours before it was quelled by police.

The protestors were burning tyres and logs in the middle of the road blocking all manner of traffic.

George Owilli, one of the protestors claims that between January and April, 30 people have been killed by armed Karamojong rustlers.

Grace Akidi another protestor says three days ago, the Karamojong rustlers raided her 10 goats that are yet to be recovered.

Micheal Longole the Karamoja regional spokesperson says the situation is under control now, urging the residents to be patient and cooperate with the joint Police/UPDF force to help pacify the region.