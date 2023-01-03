Music promoter Abby Musingunzi commonly known as Abitex has been charged and sent to Luzira prison for a rash and negligent act that caused the death of ten people at Freedom City mall in Makindye-Ssabagabo.

Abitex on Tuesday appeared before Makindye Court grade one Magistrate, Iga Adiru who charged him with 9 counts of rash/neglect act that caused death contrary to section 227 of the Penal Code Act.

The music promoter denied the said offences and was remanded until January 10, 2023 as investigations into the deadly stampede continue.

Prosecution states that Abitex with others still at large on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, at Freedom City mall in Namasuba, Makindye-Ssabagabo in Wakiso district, in a manner so rash or negligent endangered human lives and caused the death of nine people.

It is further alleged that Abitex closed all outlets from the venue gates leaving only one small gate open which could not allow over 20,000 people to move out easily and safely.

The victims include; Nakakande Hadijah, Nakanwagi Viola, Namyalo Mary, Kibuka Daniel, Hakimati Nazama, Kizito Ibrahim, Nakatumba Margret, Mwanje Shafik, and two others.