BY Damali Mukhaye and Ndhaye Moses

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has finally agreed and reduced the examination papers for Makerere University Bachelor of commence-Accounting students are slated to per take before attaining full ACCA qualifications.

According to the Country Manager of ACCA Uganda, Charlotte Kukunda, Makerere University students will start the next Academic year in 2023 and be exempted from 8 examination papers out of the 13 papers one is slated to take before being certified as a professional accountant.

This means that Makerere students will be sitting for only 5 out of 13 examinations to attain full ACCA qualifications effective 2023 to 2027.

This comes with a reduction in the years a student is slated to spend at school as well as reducing the money one is supposed to spend on the eight courses amounting to Shs3.8m.

Kukunda said that it takes one about three years to complete the ACCA course if one is doing all the 13 courses. However, with exception of the 8 units, one can finish the course in 6 months.