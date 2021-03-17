By Juliet Nalwooga

A fatal accident along the Kampala Masaka road has claimed a 31 year old traffic police officer.

According to Lydia Tumushabe the Katonga region police spokesperson, the accident this morning happened at the Kampiringisa check point involving a Motor Vehicle reg number UAX 542N, Toyota Harrier black in colour being driven by a one ,Charles Tuhimbise 60, resident of Makindye, who was coming from Kampala heading to Masaka .

It is alleged that he was driving at a high speed and on reaching the checkpoint lost control, overturned and knocked two(2) police officers on duty who were on the opposite side.

One of the victims PC Alex Khakosi 31 yrs old traffic officer attached to Kamengo Police Station died on spot while PC Elias Hasahya attached to FFU Kamengo taken to Mpigi Health Center iv in a critical condition.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Mulago for postmortem, and the ravaged vehicle towed to Kamengo parking yard as the suspect is in custody to help with inquiries.