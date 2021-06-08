By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Tororo District is investigating circumstances under which a fatal accident that happened yesterday evening at Sewage bridge along Tororo-Mbale road claimed two women and injured two people including a 3 months old baby.

James Mugwe, the acting Bukedi South Region police spokesperson says the fatal accident involved two vehicles, a Fuso truck white in colour registration number UAY 222W that was carrying 12 tonnes of sorghum from Soroti City.

Another vehicle, a Mercedes Benz also white in colour registration number KAS 335N/ZF 0274 and a bajaj boxer motorcycle registration number UFG 787Z.

Mugwe says two female adult pedestrians yet to be identified died on the spot and their bodies have been taken to the municipal mortuary pending a postmortem.

Among the injured are an unidentified female adult and 3 months old boy who were passengers in the Mercedes Benz.

Police says preliminary Investigations suggest that the driver might have been overspeeding driving while drunk.