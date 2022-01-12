By Juliet Nalwooga

A fatal accident at Kisoga village along Jinja – Kampala highway in Buikwe District has claimed a 12-year-old girl identified as Patricia Nalwene.

Hellen Butoto, the Sezibwa region police spokesperson says another yet to be identified 13 year old was also injured in the same accident as the duo were heading to school.

It’s alleged that a motor vehicle reg no. UAD 356U a Mitsubishi Canter from Kampala heading to the Jinja side lost control and knocked the two pedestrians.

The body of the deceased has been moved to st. Anthony hospital Mbiiko, and the injured victim was rushed to the same health facility in a critical.

Meanwhile, the driver is still on the run.