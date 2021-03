By Benjamin Jumbe

3 people have died on spot and 11 others sustained serious injuries in an accident along Wairaka (Jinja – Iganga highway).

The accident happened at about 5:30am when a taxi reg number UBJ 318C from Palisa to Kampala overturned.

The Redcross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says their emergency medical team together with police went on ground to offer life saving support.

She adds that all 11 casualities were evacuated to Jinja main hospital for further management.