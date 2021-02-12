By Felix Basiime

Four people have been confirmed dead after a fuel tanker hit a stationary lorry at Kasunganyanja trading centre, along Fort Portal-Kasese Road in Bunyangabu District.

According to Edward Kyaligonza, a journalist in the area, the fuel tanker was heading to Kasese from Fort Portal when its driver lost control as he reached a slope along Kasunganyanja trading centre hitting a stationary lorry that was being loaded with matooke.

He said the police have so far recovered four bodies with the total number of casualties yet to be established.

At the time of filing this report, police personnel were at the scene trying to put out the fire.

According to police, black spots along Fort Portal-Kasese road include; Rubona stock farm, Kasunganyanja, Rwimi Bridge, Karungibate in Hima town council and Kikorongo trading centre (along Kasese-Bwera road).