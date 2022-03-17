By URN

More than 30 students of Fort Portal secondary school are nursing injuries they sustained following a nasty accident last evening.

The students were returning from a football match at Uganda Technical College Kichwamba.

The accident occurred at Kitarasa along the Fort Portal-Bundibugyo highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus registration number UAY 114X belonging to St. Maria Goreti secondary school, was over speeding and failed to negotiate a corner at Kitarasa causing the bus to overturn several times.

The injured students were rushed to various medical facilities that include Fort Portal Regional Referral hospital, Virika and Kabarole hospitals.

Nurses at Fort Portal hospital said that most of the students sustained injuries in the chest, hands, heads, legs, face among other body parts adding that they are closely monitoring their condition.

Police is yet to give more details about the particulars of the injured students.