By Juliet Nalwooga

The police traffic directorate has registered 29 people who perished in accidents during the two days of Easter celebrations across the country.

Faridah Nampima, the traffic directorate spokesperson says over 100 accidents were registered during the Easter holidays with 75 people sustaining serious injuries.

From 10th to 18th April, 72 people died in road accidents out of the 340 accident incidents registered across the country.

167 other people sustained serious injuries and 100 had minor ones.

The Katonga policing region in Mpigi District registered the most fatalities with six deaths.

Nampiima has urged motorists to be responsible while on the road since most accidents were due to reckless driving.