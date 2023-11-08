Government has sounded a warning against accounting officers who have allegedly failed to play their role in eliminating corruption from their respective ministries.

The head of public service and secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe says the government is being compelled to stop handling public officers who engage in corruption with ‘gloves’.

She says if nothing is done, the public is bound to lose interest in seeking services from public offices.

“Don’t let anybody ever tell you there are orders from above, those orders don’t exist. I work in State House and orders from above should have been from the President and I never saw them come. Those are mafias who rotate around and say they are from above and you think there’s somebody there when there’s nobody and you end up signing something out of panic,” she said on Wednesday.

Nakyobe made the remarks while officiating at the opening of the Inspectorate of Government meeting with accounting officers, heads of government agencies, and departments in Kampala.

She says public officers should denounce corruption with immediate effect.