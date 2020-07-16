

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Former Assistant Bishop of Kampala Dr Zac Nirigiye has revealed that Uganda needs a total shift in mindset and deliberate actions to address the current leadership crisis in the country.

Dr Zac Niringiye says many of the people in leadership at the moment lack significant qualities for leadership like humility and willingness to serve.

He has also joins voices of those calling for the resignation of the Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng for violating the guidelines she put in place to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Bishop Zac also expressed scepticism about the ongoing scientific electoral process.