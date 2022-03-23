By Benjamin Jumbe

Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng has withdrawn from the Speakership race.

This has been confirmed by the NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi.

Aceng was among the 13 party members who expressed interest to contest for the speaker’s seat in the 11th parliament to replace Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday from a hospital in Seattle, U.S yesterday.

In her withdraw letter, Aceng says she did not have enough time to consult with her party leadership, her colleagues and family.

Aceng has pledged to continue serving in her capacity as health minister.

Tanga says names of the remaining 12 candidates are to be taken to CEC for vetting ahead of the NRM caucus meeting on Thursday.