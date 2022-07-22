After signing a cooperation agreement with the DP steward on Wednesday, President Museveni appointed Mao to the Cabinet. Mr Mao, who is the leader of Uganda’s oldest political party since 2010, has previously been criticised by the Opposition elements for “hobnobbing with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.”

When the Monitor contacted the Kitgum Diocese Bishop Wilson Kitara to seek his comment on the development, he described it as good news, but declined to discuss further into it.

“But that (appointment) is good news. I have not got much information yet, let me first research it and read it before I can talk in detail,” Bishop Kitara said.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/acholi-celebrates-as-mao-moves-justice-flag-to-nrm-3888242