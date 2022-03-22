The Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot David Onen Acana II has said they need answers about the rumours of the poisoning of the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, and other Acholi people elevated to higher government positions.

The Acholi Paramount Chief yesterday wondered whether poisoning is an open method of elimination.

“We cannot pretend that all is well with his death because we have more questions than answers about the death of Oulanyah and other sons of Acholi; why are our sons dying shortly after elevation in their position, is poisoning now an open method of elimination, who is behind, individuals or an organised entity?” Rwot Acana II said.

President Museveni on Sunday announced the death of Oulanyah in Seattle, United States of America, where he had been admitted in hospital on Sunday.

