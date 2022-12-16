The deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has challenged journalists to adhere to professionalism and ethical practices as they do their work.

Officiating at the 7th edition of this year’s National Journalism Awards organized by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) where 59 journalists were shortlisted, Tayebwa lauded the media and the journalists for their informative and educational role in society. He has also pledged Shs20 million for the next awards.

He meanwhile told off veteran leaders and the opposition who are criticizing the current parliament saying the MPs are working day and night to process bills and thus should be appreciated rather than criticizing them all the time.

Tayebwa went on to blast Gen Otafiire and other senior NRM leaders who continue to question the young people in influential leadership positions on issues of ideology.

“I saw some senior leaders in parliament questioning the size of parliament yet they are the recent beneficiaries of these small constituencies,” he said.

According to Tayebwa ”If you are a revolutionary and you fought in the war that brought the government into power, if you’re a senior leader, we salute you and even bow for you but once we are given a chance to serve Ugandans, don’t try to bring us down, just support us, advise us, we might be young, excited and make mistakes but advise us without shouting.”

The Keynote speaker at the awards, Racheal Akidi, the Head of East Africa Languages – BBC World Service urged the media to adapt to digitization saying it’s the way to go.

She also urged media houses to invest in research so as to give rich content to the consumers arguing that politicization has taken over.

Some of the winners include; Daily Monitor’s Gillian Nantume, Abdul Nasser Ssemugabi, NTV’s Edwin Muhumuza, KFM’s Ritah Kemigisa, BBS Culton Scovia, Zuurah Nakabugo and former NBS journalists Daniel Lutaaya and Solomon Sserwanja among others.