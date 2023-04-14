The African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) has applauded the leadership of police for the way it has responded to the recent attack on journalists by one of their officers.

On Tuesday this week, during the dispersal of pre-intern doctors who were holding a peaceful demonstration around Mulago Guest House in Wandegeya, Corporal Ogwal Yeeko pepper-sprayed two journalists from Next Media services; Francis Isano and Thomas Kitimbo.

Police have since condemned the action of their officer whom they have suspended and handed over to the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) for investigations.

Three other police officers have also been summoned by the Professional Standards Unit with the two journalists asked to record statements.

In a press statement, ACME Executive Director Dr. George Lugalambi says the action by police leadership marks the beginning of a meaningful cordial, and respectful working relationship between the media in Uganda, the police, and other security agencies.

He however demands that the actions they have initiated are followed up to their logical conclusion.