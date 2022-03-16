By Ritah Kemigisa

The African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) has demanded for the immediate and unconditional release of the Alternative DigiTalk TV journalists who have been under state custody for nearly a week now.

The Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-U), on Tuesday petitioned the High court seeking for orders compelling Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, Commandant SIU_Kireka and CMI Chief; to produce the nine arrested journalists of Alternative Digitalk online TV; whether dead or alive.

The arrested include; the executive director Norman Tumuhimbise and a student intern.

The ACME executive director Dr Peter Mwesige has in a statement condemned the continued detention of the nine DigiTalk staff without charge saying it is not only against the law but also an infringement on their right to freedom of expression.

He adds that such actions have a chilling effect on the exercise of the right to press freedom and the wider rights to freedom of expression and speech, which are guaranteed by Uganda’s Constitution.