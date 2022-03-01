By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of the civil society have implored the government to conduct more awareness creation about the parish development model ahead of implementation.

This comes from the advocates’ coalition for development and Environment days after president Museveni officially launched the 490M shillings project expected to steer the country’s economic transformation

Speaking to Kfm the organization’s executive director, Dr Arthur Bainomugisha said beyond awareness creation, it will also be critical to adequately train committees at the parish to ensure proper implementation and accountability

He further emphasizes the need to ensure the program in its implementation remains nonpartisan if the public is to embrace it.