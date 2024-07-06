President Museveni is asked to more intently tackle corruption in parliament rather than focus on creating new Anti-graft Units in State House.

This comes just a day after the President created a new unit within State House to fight corruption in the Uganda Revenue Authority.

According to the president, The “State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit” to be headed by David Kalemera is meant to close revenue leakages and boost tax collection.

However, while speaking during the VPN show on KFM, earlier today Henry Muguzi, an anti-corruption activist said the country does not need new units, but rather a president who means what he says.

“The country does not need more anti-corruption units or agencies. We have enough already. All the country needs now is for the president to act on his promises to crash the corrupt. The president is currently only touching political corruption, why not tackle the corruption in parliament”, he said during the show.

Muguzi is thus asking the president to invest more in investigations and support and act on information given.