

The Bank of Uganda and Attorney General have been dragged to the High Court by a concerned citizen seeking to terminate the appointment of Dr Twinemanzi Tumubweine as the Director in Charge of Supervision.

Arnold Anthony Mukose argues that Twinemanzi is not fit to be in that position as he does have any commercial banking experience as far as the human resource policy manual of the central bank is concerned.

Mukose states that the Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile in February 2018 appointed Twinemanzi and was in August 2020 confirmed as the Executive Director in charge of Supervision without the opinion of the Attorney General.

Through his lawyers of Kwesigabo, Bamwine and Walubiri Company Advocates, Mukose argues that the procedural leading to Twinemanzi’s appointment was improper and was tainted with irrationality and unfairness.

He contends that prior to Twinemanzi’s appointment, there was no internal and external advertisement of the job, no request by the Executive Director Administration to the Governor to recruit an Executive Director in Charge of Supervision.

Evidence before court indicates that after Twinemanzi had been appointed to that position where he replaced Justine Bagyenda, complaints were raised to the Inspectorate of Government but in vain.

Back of Uganda, Attorney General and Twinemanzi are yet to be summoned to file defense to the allegations.