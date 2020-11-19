

Human rights activists have asked the electoral commission to suspend with immediate effect campaigns for the 2021 general election.

This follows yesterday’s chaos in various parts of the country that broke out after the arrest of NUPs presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

Police have so far accounted for three deaths and at least more than 30 people who sustained injuries during the riots.

The Centre for constitution governance executive director Sarah Bireete says such incidents show the electoral commission cannot ably hold free and fair elections come 2021.

According to Bireete, security agencies have not provided a conducive electoral environment for all candidates to campaign further, tasking the electoral body to engage all stakeholders to ensure campaigns are freely carried out in an equitable manner.

Meanwhile, independent election observer Crispin Kaheru has also asked the electoral commission to suspend physical campaigns immediately until it gains control of the environment.

Kaheru says the protests on Wednesday indicate that the country is not prepared for the polls amidst the covid-19 pandemic.