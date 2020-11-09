Child rights activists are calling for safe places for girls who get pregnant during the lockdown and yet have to return to school.

According to the revised rules on pregnancy in schools, a boy who makes a girl pregnant will have to leave and only return after the girl has given birth and the girl will also be required to stay away from school until delivery.

However, when schools reopened for candidates last month, the ministry asked schools to register pregnant girls for their final exams.

Now the Wakisa ministries director, Vivian Kityo says much as the move is commendable, many are likely to shy away from returning to school.

She, however, says when such girls have a safe place, they will continue studying without the fear of being discriminated against.