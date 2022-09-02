Human Rights defenders have been asked to institutionalize implementation of recommendations of the 3rd Cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

This, according to Salima Namusobya, the Executive Director Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) will help promote institutional ownership and continuity.

Namusobya says many times they have suffered set-backs because they have previously lost track of progress made on monitoring of implementation of some recommendations in some MDAs because of movement of office bearers.

She also calls for the intentional linking of the UPR recommendations to sector plans under the National Development Plan III and international instruments like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Namusobya adds that monitoring these recommendations is an important activity under the follow-up phase expected to last for three years from the date of adoption of the outcome report.

Uganda has undergone three UPR cycles since 2016. In January 2021, Uganda presented its national report under the 3rd cycle to the UN Human Rights Council Working Group during the 40th session in Geneva, Switzerland and had the outcome report adopted in July 2022.

The recommendations being monitored are a culmination of this interactive session. Uganda received 270 recommendations and supported 138 of these, taking note of 132.