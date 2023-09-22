Women rights activists are asking the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) to rescind its policy requiring all female students to undergo mandatory pregnancy tests before admission.

This follows the issuance of a notice to all students by the female wardens’ office at the university, asking all resident female students to report to the health department for the screening over the next one week.

The Women Probono Initiative says that such a policy is uncalled for because, at their age, students should be allowed to decide what is good or bad for them.

“IUIU and all universities should focus on promoting comprehensive sexual education, accessible reproductive health care and support systems for students rather than mandating pregnancy testing,” Rahom Bukirwa, the Women Probono Initiative programme manager explained.

However, the University’s public relations officer, Rehema Kantono has defended the policy.

“As you are aware, IUIU is founded on Islamic values, therefore our students and staff receive rules and regulations that guide them so that they don’t violate Islamic values. The pregnancy test is one of the policies and it has not started today,” Kantono said.