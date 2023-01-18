By Mike Sebalu

A coalition of mental health activists has asked police in a 2-month ultimatum to investigate and make a report on human rights abuses against persons with mental disabilities taking place at Butabika hospital. This follows media publications on allegations of forced hospitalization and treatment, seclusion, chemical and physical restraint, sexual exploitation, overcrowding, and quality of meals and their delivery to the patients among others.

While addressing the press from Mental Health Uganda offices in Kampala, Patricia Atim, the program officer, of Disability Law, and Rights Centre – School of Law at Makerere University said that basing on the allegations at Butabika hospital, thorough investigation and inspection of the facility, prosecution of perpetrators and vehement enforcement of the progressive sections of the mental health available laws is necessary.

Among these include; the Mental Health Act 2019, the Persons with Disabilities Act 2020, the Constitution 1995 (As amended) and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, 2006 (UNCRPD), which Uganda signed and ratified in 2008.

According to Daniel Lubanga, the Head of Programs, Mental Health Uganda, the coalition also advocated for use of alternative care in the community in order to prevent human rights abuses in psychiatric facilities. This includes use of de-escalation techniques, voluntary admissions, peer-to-peer support groups within the community, and decentralization of mental health services to the local government.

He said this would not only increase accessibility to care but also accelerate the central role of the family in the provision of care. He says this will also enable people with disabilities to make choices and decisions about their lives, as provided for in Article 19 of the UN CRPD.

Efforts to speak to Butabika Executive Director, Dr. Juliet Nakku were futile as she could not respond to our calls about the said allegations.

However, Dr. Hafiswa Lukwata, the acting assistant commissioner in charge of mental health and control of substance abuse at the Ministry of Health said they are soon conducting investigations to establish the facts related to the allegations.