The ActionAid Uganda Country Director, Xavier Ejoyi has called for deliberate efforts by legislators to ensure political tolerance as Uganda celebrates the 61st Independence Day today.

His remarks come as some opposition party leaders such as National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi decry moves by the state to block its meetings and tours across the country.

“We need to ensure that as a country, we are really working on our political advancement especially our democratization should be inclusive to reflect free and open competition for political power and should reflect tolerance of all political views,” Ejoyi said.

He has also appealed to government to respect civic space that has been shrinking over the years with some NGO Bank accounts frozen over alleged compliance concerns. Ejoyi says democracy calls for civic participation.

The National Independence Day celebrations are being hosted in Kitgum district under the theme, “Sustaining a united and progressive nation: Taking charge of our future as a free nation”.