Uganda is today joining the rest of the continent to commemorate the African Anti-corruption Day themed, “African Union Convention on preventing and combating corruption; 20 tears after: Achievements and prospects”.

The Day was designated by the Union on July 11, 2003, in recognition of the vast progress in the war against corruption on the African continent and the need to reflect on the approaches to end the vice.

Speaking to KFM, Marlon Agaba, the communication manager at Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) decries what he calls selective prosecution of government officials implicated in corruption.

Citing the infamous Karamoja iron sheets scandal where only three out of several implicated officials are facing trial, Agaba is calling for more political will from the Executive along with synergies among agencies fighting the vice.

A 2021 survey by the Inspectorate of Government indicated that Uganda loses Shs20 trillion annually to corruption.

In May 2023, government started a midterm review exercise for the implementation of its National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) launched together with the Zero Tolerance to Corruption policy.

The five-year plan was launched in 2019 to renew the war on corruption and will end in 2024.