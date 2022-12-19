Rights activists have decried what they describe as the continued suppression of institutions in Uganda which has fueled human rights violations.

Led by former ethics minister, Miria Matembe, they say key arms of government; Legislature, and Judiciary are under one man’s control which has resulted in unfair governance.

She says this has kept Ugandans in great fear, unable to speak about their afflictions and leading to the rise in the acts of human rights violations in the country citing the rampant abductions, arrest, and detention of Ugandans and the suppression of the freedom of speech and expression.